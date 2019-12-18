Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00192043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.01189042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00120239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,684,502 tokens.

The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

