Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 21,108 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 1,112,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 165.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Okta by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.7% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 74.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

