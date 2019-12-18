Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch Sells 21,108 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 1,112,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 165.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Okta by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.7% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 74.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.