Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.70

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 107279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.