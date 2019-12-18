One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.15. One Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 9,033 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on STKS. ValuEngine lowered One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered One Group Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 325,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

