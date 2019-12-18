Ontology Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bibox and HitBTC. Ontology has a market cap of $342.19 million and $74.31 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbns, Indodax, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Hotbit, BitMart, Bibox, BCEX, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

