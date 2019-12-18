Open Platform Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,760.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $758,438.00 and $1,760.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,442 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

