ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OROVY) to Issue None Dividend of $7.95 on February 18th

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 7.95 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OROVY traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.28. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

