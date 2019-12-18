Origo (OGO) Hits One Day Volume of $984,465.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $984,465.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origo

OGO is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

