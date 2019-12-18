Oxycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,861.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $55,861.00 and $12.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

