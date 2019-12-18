Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 23,100 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$438,892.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$168,000.00.

Shares of CVE:POE traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.10. The company had a trading volume of 188,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,515. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

