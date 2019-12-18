Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.87. 1,040,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$23.51.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$1,804,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$200,500. Also, Senior Officer David Robert Taylor sold 65,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$1,438,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,021,000. Insiders have sold a total of 343,000 shares of company stock worth $7,216,220 in the last ninety days.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

