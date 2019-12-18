Peerplays Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $145,667.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00185366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01188700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120707 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.