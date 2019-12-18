Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $256,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after acquiring an additional 665,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,818. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.