Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $20,828.00 and $6.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,732,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,531,536 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

