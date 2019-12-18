Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 2,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

