Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $178,213.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $178,213.00 and $45.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00623756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00236827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086862 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

