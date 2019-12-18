Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0011 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $99,635.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000602 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001074 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,151,849,870 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

