Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $31.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

PPC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 538,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

