PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $18.60. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 7,897 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 23,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 439,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

