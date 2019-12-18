Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

PNFP traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. 16,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,543. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,628,154 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

