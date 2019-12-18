Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $59.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,154. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 492,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

