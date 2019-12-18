Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 1,750 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.87. 1,798,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,397. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

