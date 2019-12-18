Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Trading Up 4.9%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 45,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 57,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.