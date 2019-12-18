ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Shares Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42, approximately 7,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 171,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 44.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.