Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $924,664.00

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $924,664.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.06310889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,562,817,276 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.