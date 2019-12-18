QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading Up 4.9%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.28, 162,357 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,047,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market cap of $860.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after buying an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

