QunQun (QUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $540,067.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $540,067.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $32.15 and $24.68. In the last week, QunQun has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.06342849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,991,348 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

