Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital cut Rathbone Brothers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

LON RAT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company had a trading volume of 44,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,121.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,185.49.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

