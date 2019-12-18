RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on REAL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

REAL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 54,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

