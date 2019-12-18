Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.08. 399,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,717. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

