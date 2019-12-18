ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,302 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,670.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $430,085.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 766,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,146. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $157.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 342.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

