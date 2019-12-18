Reviewing Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 34.23% 12.68% 1.59% Allegiance Bancshares 21.42% 7.65% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $719.30 million 4.28 $271.89 million $3.34 11.56 Allegiance Bancshares $165.94 million 4.76 $37.31 million $2.52 15.08

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus target price of $37.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Allegiance Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

