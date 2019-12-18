RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:RFCI)

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFCI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

