Robert S. Tissue Sells 500 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 500 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $13,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMMF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,794. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

