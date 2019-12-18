Route1 (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Trading Down 3.5%

Route1 Inc (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Route1 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROIUF)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.