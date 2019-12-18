Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.