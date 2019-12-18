Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 13.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.