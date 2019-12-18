Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $472,400.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 761,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 2.14. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,432 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,806,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 508,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,012,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 507,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

