SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 429,718 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 254,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a market cap of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shri P. Parikh bought 1,000,000 shares of SANUWAVE Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

