Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Reaches $0.0028

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $82,876.00 and approximately $8,757.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00188205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01220634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.