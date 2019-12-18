Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $344,997.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.01219461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00120734 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.