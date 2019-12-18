SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 1.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (LON:SEIT)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45), 226,066 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

