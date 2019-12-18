Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Select Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $227.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

