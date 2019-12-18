Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.19 ($2.97) and last traded at A$4.32 ($3.06), 76,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.35 ($3.09).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Servcorp Company Profile (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

