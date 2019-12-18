Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) were up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 2,409,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,017,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

