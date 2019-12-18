Silverway Price Reaches $0.59 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008278 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. Silverway has a market cap of $59.23 million and $4.87 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 79.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00570948 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Silverway Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

