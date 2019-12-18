SmartMesh Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,645.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $22,645.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.06226817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SMT is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.