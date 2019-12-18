Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Smartshare has a market cap of $868,432.00 and approximately $145,791.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $32.15. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00189903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01231613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00120978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

