South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.39

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 3297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49.
In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in South State by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,511,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 204,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 366,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
