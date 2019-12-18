South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.39

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.21, with a volume of 3297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Get South State alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in South State by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,511,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 204,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 366,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.