SpaceChain (SPC) Trading 59.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $218,213.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

