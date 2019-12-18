SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.78 and last traded at $65.78, approximately 212 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 6.62% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

